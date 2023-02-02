Seascape Capital Management Sells 216 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,164,000 after purchasing an additional 794,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,226,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,475,000 after purchasing an additional 645,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,653,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $502.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

