Seascape Capital Management Purchases 1,929 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

