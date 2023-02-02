Seascape Capital Management Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.0 %

CHD stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 543,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

