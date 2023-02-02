Seascape Capital Management Has $2.73 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $44,363,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Centene stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,708. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
