Seascape Capital Management Has $2.73 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $44,363,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,708. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.