Seascape Capital Management Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 143,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 54.1% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 1,971,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

