Seascape Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 2.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.87. 625,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

