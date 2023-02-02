SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,400. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.49 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average is $188.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.