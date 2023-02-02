SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,936 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,537,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

