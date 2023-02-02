SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 538,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

