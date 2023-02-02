SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,086. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

