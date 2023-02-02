SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2 %

ZBH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.07. 1,493,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

