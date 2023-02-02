SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $226.59. 331,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

