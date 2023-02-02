ScS Group’s (SCS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
ScS Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON SCS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 146,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,349. The firm has a market cap of £76.61 million and a P/E ratio of 611.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. ScS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.64 ($2.89).
About ScS Group
