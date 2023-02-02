ScS Group’s (SCS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON SCS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 146,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,349. The firm has a market cap of £76.61 million and a P/E ratio of 611.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. ScS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.64 ($2.89).

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

