Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.1 %

SMG opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.68. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

