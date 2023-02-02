Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.0 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.97. 110,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.68. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $145.26.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 385,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

