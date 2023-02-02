Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading 15.7% Higher

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.10. 172,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 506,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Scilex Stock Up 20.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47.

Scilex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

