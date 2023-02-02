Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 21,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,615,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,796,000 after buying an additional 619,821 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 430,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

