Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €399.90 ($434.67) and last traded at €410.30 ($445.98). Approximately 83,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €415.80 ($451.96).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €375.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €387.39.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

