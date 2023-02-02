Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.97. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.07) per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of SRPT opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 178,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

