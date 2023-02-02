Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 7.6%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 349,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 203,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$145.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$114.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

