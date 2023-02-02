Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($64.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.68).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,133 ($51.04) on Monday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.48). The company has a market cap of £104.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,032.82.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

