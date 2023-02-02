Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading Down 18.2%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 240,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 130,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Get Sanatana Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanatana Resources news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,627,000 shares in the company, valued at C$162,700.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.