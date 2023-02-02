San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 23,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

