Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $4.00. Salzgitter shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €31.50 ($34.24) to €32.90 ($35.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.22) to €21.20 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.34.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

