SALT Price Reaches $0.0307 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, SALT has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.46 million and $17,726.32 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00047767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00220362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03106393 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,843.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

