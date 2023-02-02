Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

