Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $123,177.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.
- On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.
- On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.
- On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.64. 10,578,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,477. The firm has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a PE ratio of 632.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
