Safe Price Tops $13.11 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $13.11 or 0.00055629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $273.20 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00224251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00098061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00061541 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.1610612 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

