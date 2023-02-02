Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price increased by Barclays from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $130.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2,691.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after buying an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after acquiring an additional 383,444 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.