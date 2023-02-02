Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $60.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,721. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 982,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.



