Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $74.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $63.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Olin by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Olin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

