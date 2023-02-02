Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $68,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $433.91 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

