Robert W. Baird Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 26.5 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

