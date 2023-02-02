RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Up 0.5%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.98. 39,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 39,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.