Rio Novo Gold (TSE:RN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rio Novo Gold Inc. (TSE:RN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Rio Novo Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34,500 shares trading hands.
Rio Novo Gold Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13.
Rio Novo Gold Company Profile
Rio Novo Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops gold mineral resource properties in Brazil and Colombia. It holds interests in the Almas Gold Project located in the Tocantins State, Brazil; the Matupá Gold Project located in the Mato Grosso State, Brazil; and the Tolda Fria Gold Project located in the Caldas State, Colombia.
