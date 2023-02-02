RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 13.5%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.97. 2,005,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,236,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.