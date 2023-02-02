RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
RGC Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. 16,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.