RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. 16,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in RGC Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 111.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in RGC Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

