Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

