Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,957 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $10,368,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Shares of DE traded down $16.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $410.92. 358,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.51 and its 200 day moving average is $388.24. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.