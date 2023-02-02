Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.50.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

