Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 747,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.