Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,432 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,713. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.78.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

