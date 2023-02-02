Reviewing Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% Arrow Electronics 3.93% 27.82% 7.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.47 $25.07 million $1.92 6.71 Arrow Electronics $36.82 billion 0.20 $1.11 billion $21.38 5.63

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Arrow Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Arrow Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leonardo DRS and Arrow Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arrow Electronics 1 2 1 0 2.00

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.40%. Arrow Electronics has a consensus price target of $124.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Arrow Electronics.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Leonardo DRS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

