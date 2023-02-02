Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 21,000 shares trading hands.

Resverlogix Stock Up 44.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

