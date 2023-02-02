Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RFP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 239,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,498. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,377 shares of company stock worth $1,334,443. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 574.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 189,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.