Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of HPK stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.74. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 14,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 42,202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $926,333.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,353.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,401 shares of company stock worth $1,987,775. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

