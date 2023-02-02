Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $3.43 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $107.52 million and $3.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029375 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00220573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1089301 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,298,242.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

