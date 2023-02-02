Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($42.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Renault in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNO stock opened at €38.40 ($41.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.67 and its 200 day moving average is €31.51. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($109.46).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

