RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $199.62 and last traded at $199.62. Approximately 52,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 313,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

